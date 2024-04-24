Meghan Markle loses to Queen Camilla as ultimate revenge becomes a reality

Royal experts are of the opinion that Queen Camilla has officially gotten her revenge on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the accusations made in the past.



For those unversed, this revenge in question is the overwhelming success of Queen Camilla’s podcast, The Queen’s Reading Room and it is gearing up for another live event that is slated to release this summer.

References to the popular venture has been brought to light by brand expert and director Denise Palmer Davies from Borne Media.

She shared everything with Fabulous and began by saying, “After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.”

The expert also pointed out how this will become the “perfect revenge” for the Queen of England and “I bet Meghan in particular will be livid over the whole thing, and probably a bit embarrassed that hers fell at the first hurdle,” she also added before signing off.

Even Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward spoke to the outlet and said, “Camilla’s podcast has been a great success” and “she has proven many times over she can bring in any of the big names from the world of the arts she wants.”

To make matters worse, “Given Meghan’s apparent disinterest in Queen Camilla I doubt if she has a nice word to say about her or her podcast,” she also added in the end.