Prince Harry's close friend surprises fans with parenting truths about Archie, Lilibet

A close friend of Prince Harry has just shed some light into the relationship the Duke of Sussex has with his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with People magazine.

It happened before the Royal Salute Polo Challenge charity match.

There, his friend Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras admitted that Prince Harry is finally coming to terms with “dad life” now that he has his own brood of two.

He was even quoted saying, “Prince Harry is doing very well. And I admire how he has fully embraced fatherhood over the past couple of years.”

He also added that the prince “loves being a dad” to Archie and Lilibet and “Iadmire him so much as a parent.”

Prince Harry’s pal also chimed in with a few words for his wife as well and said, “He has a great and supportive wife in Meghan Markle.”

For those unversed, this is not the first time Prince Harry’s dive into fatherhood has graced headlines.

Earlier in the year he also broke his own silence on the matter while interviewing with Good Morning America.

There he said, “The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast.”

“They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor. And they make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do,” Prince Harry said at the time.