Prince Harry warned the ‘Gordian Knot' of his life is getting worse

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for fighting for privacy and freedom while Prince William ‘enjoys’ it in the same place.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these questions about the Duke’s future.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she also went as far as to pose a question that reads, “Have Harry and Meghan really ‘found freedom’?”

Because as of right now “It all feels like a Gordian Knot of a thing. The Sussexes bailed on Blighty to escape the ‘toxic’ media only to find themselves living in a country where the absolute freedom of the press is encoded in the national DNA and they are a valuable, saleable commodity who themselves now need to earn a crust.”

To make matters worse, “said crust cannot wholly be earned by them staying resolutely behind the high high walls of their home.”

However, at the same time, yet in “a world away, a future monarch can have a quiet shandy and the world is none the wiser, aside from a four sentence diary item.”

“It’s all enough to drive a duke to need a drink,” she chimed in to say before signing off.