Prince Harry UK trip ‘dependent' on ‘feeling of security'

Prince Harry could consider cancelling his upcoming trip to the UK due to security concerns.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to come back to his homeland to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in St. George’s Chapel, is concerned for his safety.

A source told The Express : "Whenever Harry travels to the UK, his trips are always dependent on how secure he is. Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St. Paul’s is adequately protected by the metropolitan police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.

The source added: "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK with his family, but there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.