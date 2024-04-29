Meghan Markle warned against taking American Riviera Orchard public

Meghan Markle has just been offered some major business advice in regards to the success and prosperity of her brand.



It is financial analyst Mike Raia who issued these words of wisdom as well.

According to a report by Express UK, Mike claimed, “She was bound to start off as the underdog in a fiercely competitive marketplace.”

“But being so heavily out-gunned in terms of staff could be an immediate problem for her,” as well.

This is because, “Given her celebrity status, there’s bound to be an immediate rush of curious customers.”

All in all its important to keep note of the fact that “if she’s going to keep those customers, she needs a proper commercial infrastructure behind her…..and I don’t see any evidence of that.”