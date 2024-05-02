Rebel Wilson tears up on-air while discussing her memoir

Rebel Wilson detailed her career and life struggles in her memoir 'Rebel Rising'

Rebel Wilson got emotional after a woman shared how her memoir Rebel Rising helped her.

During a live interview on Virgin Radio UK, a crew member named Vassos told the Pitch Perfect star how her book helped a friend of hers who is currently struggling with body dysmorphia.

"Can I just say thank you so much for reading and, you know, engaging this and to me. Even if this book just reaches ten people, and people find motivation and things to change parts of their life because I've obviously had to change,” Rebel said.

Vassos then told her, “Yesterday I just reached the section where you write a letter to your body. Literally within a minute of me reading that page, I get a phone call from a really good friend of mine and I'm one of her confidants. She's always had issues with body dysmorphia.”

“Vassos thank you for saying that because, like, that really is why I… And I know I'm getting emotional, but that's why I wrote it, because I know there's so many people that relate to that kind of stuff,” Rebel said.

She continued, “And, and I know what it's like to, you know, be invisible, be visible, like, to, be concerned about your weight, to gain weight, to lose weight, to be feeling all sorts of things with your body and and so. Yeah and so I could write about it in quite a lot of detail in the book to try to help people and make them feel less alone."