Tom Felton set to play Gandhi’s confidant in Hansal Mehta’s latest project 

Tom Felton is tapped by Hansal Mehta to portray Gandhi’s close confidant in an upcoming web series.

The actor, who rose to fame through his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter series, has now joined the ensemble cast of Gandhi, helmed by the acclaimed director.

Adapted from Ramachandra Guha’s Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World, the story is said to be an Indian equivalent of The Crown which will chronicle the early years of Gandhi, with several key scenes being shot in London.

According to Deadline, Felton will play Josiah Oldfield in this period drama, who was a close friend of the Indian Independence leader during his time in London studying law.

The Beyond the Want author will share the screen with Pratik Gandhi (as the titular character) along with Bhamini Oza, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the journey in depicting Gandhi’s early years in London. It’s an important aspect of history that hasn’t been told on screen before”, enthused the 36-year-old to the media outlet dubbing the opportunity as an “honour and pleasure”.

“We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast”, shared the Indian filmmaker in an Instagram post.



