 

Sofia Vergara rejects motherhood for new role

Sofia Vergara excited fans with new revelations about her personal life

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Photo: Sofia Vergara rejects motherhood for new role

Sofia Vergara has reportedly said goodbye to the hope of welcoming a new child in her life, instead she is looking forward to a new role.

After giving birth to her son Manolo González Vergara thirty-two years ago, who she shares with her ex-husband Joe González, Sofia Vergara has set her eyes on becoming a grandmother soon.

In a candid chat with People Magazine for their Beautiful Issue for this week, The Modern Family star surmised, “I think I'll be a fun grandmother," which she translated in Spanish as "abuela."

She also said of her son, "I already kind of like what he does with me.”

“Manolo has a dog, and on the weekends he just drops the dog at my house. I used to drop him at my mom's house during the weekend so that I could at least go out every once in a while," Sofia explained.

Speaking of her teenage pregnancy, Sofia recalled, “I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother."

"Everything. It's an experience that's unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too," the 52-year-old quipped before moving to another topic.

