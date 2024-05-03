 

Taylor Swift hits historic 1.76 Billion streams with latest album 'TTPD'

Taylor Swift broke her own record previously set by the 'Midnights' album with 'The Tortured Poets Department'

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Taylor Swift breaks another record with 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift broke global streaming records with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Released on April 19, the album gathered an unmatched 1.76 billion streams worldwide in its first week.

The album, quickly topped the So High School hitmaker's own previous record set by her Midnights album, which reached 1.1 billion streams in October 2022.

The Tortured Poets Department, features a deluxe version with 31 songs, and it has not only set a new benchmark in the music industry but also underscored Swift's dominance on the global stage.

According to Luminate report, this release marked the biggest global streaming week since the launch of the Billboard Global 200 in September 2020, which tracks consumption in over 200 territories, including the U.S.

Additionally, the album's track, Fortnight featuring Post Malone, debuted at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., drawing 176.8 million streams and 27,000 downloads worldwide.

Watch 'Fortnight' music video:


