Brittney Spears accuses her mother Lynne Spears of incident at LA hotel

Britney Spears claimed that her mother Lynne Spears 'set up' the Thursday morning incident and shared her truth when paramedics escorted her out of the Chateau Marmont in the early hours of the day.



Spears took to Instagram and shared her side of the story, revealing photos of her bruised and swollen foot after an alleged fight with her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Soliz at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

“I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof,” the Circus songstress said in the video, adding, “It’s so bad. F****** idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell — embarrassed myself and that’s it.”

Spears went on to say, “Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice.”

“It is actually pretty bad but s*** happens,” she added.

Moreover, she compared her swollen ankle with non-injured one and seemingly started to cry while showing.

Additionally, in the caption, she accused her 68-year-old mother of being involved in the situation, “I know my mom was involved !!!” she wrote, “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out.”

“She called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! she continued, “I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it!!!”

Lastly, she concluded her caption by giving a shoutout to her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for getting her through the incident, “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”



