Ryan Gosling shares adorable nickname with Spanish flair given by daughters

Ryan Gosling shares two daughters Esmeralda and Amada with long-time partner Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling shares adorable nickname with Spanish flair given by daughters

Ryan Gosling disclosed in a recent interview the adorable nickname his daughters call him with at home.

Gosling and his ladylove Eva Mendes have been really private about their personal lives, but they often gush about their two daughters.

In a latest interview with Wall Street Journal, the Barbie actor revealed he goes by the nickname ‘Papi’ which is ‘Daddy’ in Spanish.

“It kills me every time. There's just nothing, nothing better than that”, the 43-year-old enthused.

Notably, the Ghost Rider actress also recently called Gosling ‘Cuban Papi’ as she admired him on a social media post following his sweet gesture of promoting her debut book Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries.

Nonetheless, the cute name isn’t the only thing that has left a mark on the father of two.

The Notebook star has shared time and time again that despite being an Oscar-nominated actor, his priority will always be his family, including the roles he plays.

In the same interview, he shared, “Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration” and added that working on the project made him feel ‘aligned’ with his daughters.

The Canadian Actor also reportedly moved outside of Los Angeles with his ladylove to keep the kids “away from Hollywood” and give them a quieter life, as per People Magazine.