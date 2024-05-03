 

Ryan Gosling shares adorable nickname with Spanish flair given by daughters

Ryan Gosling shares two daughters Esmeralda and Amada with long-time partner Eva Mendes

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Ryan Gosling shares adorable nickname with Spanish flair given by daughters 

Ryan Gosling disclosed in a recent interview the adorable nickname his daughters call him with at home.  

Gosling and his ladylove Eva Mendes have been really private about their personal lives, but they often gush about their two daughters.  

In a latest interview with Wall Street Journal, the Barbie actor revealed he goes by the nickname ‘Papi’ which is ‘Daddy’ in Spanish.  

“It kills me every time. There's just nothing, nothing better than that”, the 43-year-old enthused.  

Notably, the Ghost Rider actress also recently called Gosling ‘Cuban Papi’ as she admired him on a social media post following his sweet gesture of promoting her debut book Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries

Nonetheless, the cute name isn’t the only thing that has left a mark on the father of two. 

The Notebook star has shared time and time again that despite being an Oscar-nominated actor, his priority will always be his family, including the roles he plays.  

In the same interview, he shared, “Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration” and added that working on the project made him feel ‘aligned’ with his daughters. 

The Canadian Actor also reportedly moved outside of Los Angeles with his ladylove to keep the kids “away from Hollywood” and give them a quieter life, as per People Magazine. 

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'