 

Ryan Gosling details one aspect of acting career that still ‘haunts' him

Ryan Gosling dished a crucial detail in his career that he would rather go back and change, 'It just killed the energy'

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Ryan Gosling revealed a crucial detail in his career that ‘haunts’ him to this day in a recent interview.  

While his critically and commercially acclaimed La La Land charms audience to this day, the same can’t be said for Gosling as there is one unsettling aspect that he’d like to change. 

Speaking with Wall Street Journal he revealed, “There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I thought we were supposed to have our hands up [pointed], and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that [in a flat angle]”. 

“Even though everyone told me it wasn't cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up]”, said The Fall Guy actor.  

Admitting that he didn’t know this particular scene would be plastered in promotional posters he added, “Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That”, he said while moving his hand from flat to pointing upwards.  

According to the father of two, this change “killed the energy”, he continued, “It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy … I call it La La Hand”. 

Although the 43-year-old holds past experience as a dancer, as he participated in multiple local talent shows and Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1994, it did not help at all in the 2016 film. 

"Hamburger-hands Gosling over here. It didn’t help me at all in the end”, he noted. 

