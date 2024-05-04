 

Jennifer Lopez, Garner get close for THIS reason amid Ben Affleck feud

Ben Affleck has reportedly extended support to former wife Jennifer Garner after father's death

May 04, 2024

Ben Affleck’s current wife, Jennifer Lopez and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner reportedly have grown close.

As fans will know, it was previously established by various well-placed sources that Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner do not see eye to eye.

However, the death of Jennifer Garner’s father, William, has reportedly brought the two actresses together.

As per the latest findings of Entertainment Tonight, an insider shared, "Jennifer and Jen have gotten closer", adding that this bonding "is nice for both of them".

The tipster also revealed about the Batman Begins alum and his former wife,"[Ben] has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he i there for her since her dad's passing."

"It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will," the source also explained.

For those unversed, Jennifer Garner shares a brood of three with former husband Ben Affleck.

Currently, the Daredevil alum is enamoured with Cali Burger’s CEO, John Miller.

The insider also spilled the beans about this duo, "Jennifer Garner and John Miller are doing well and they have talked about escalating their relationship to the next level," after which they signed off from the chat.

