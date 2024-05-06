Larry, Dannielynn Birkhead set daddy daughter goals with big announcement

Larry Birkhead shares daughter, Dannielynn, with the late star Anna Nicole Smith, who died at 39.

Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead are giving father-daughter goals by documenting their life through their joint social media account.



The 17-year-old social media personality and her photographer dad took to their Instagram handle on Sunday and announced return after their trip to the iconic race this year.

In the post, the duo shared a selfie while seated in the plane which was followed by another photo of a thank-you note from a plane crewmember.

"On our way back home from a great @kentuckyderby weekend. Since I am scared to fly, I got a note for being a good boy. Thanks Kirsten @delta," Larry joked in the caption, tagging the post with "#flydelta."

It is pertinent to mention that every year the Birkheads document their trip to the Kentucky Derby on their official social media account.

Over the past weekend, the duo has shared insights into the trip including their traditional Derby attire and Barnstable Brown Gala outfits, and even showed off Dannielynn's last-minute haircut.

Moreover, on May 4, Larry shared their outfits for the official Kentucky Derby race day.

The teenager donned a red gown, inspired by her favorite Japanese character Hino Eiji while Larry sported a gray suit.

For those unversed, the Kentucky Derby is an American Grade I stakes race run, held annually on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

