Kate Beckinsale hits back at 'insidious bullying'

Kate Beckinsale is the daughter of the late actor Richard Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale hits back at 'insidious bullying'

Kate Beckinsale penned down a detailed post, slamming the trolls who accuse her of getting plastic surgery.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and called out the "vicious" comments on her looks that are impacting her mental health.

She shared two video clips of herself for comparison; the first one is 20 years older and the other one is from her recent appearance at The King's Trust Gala in NYC.

In the caption, the Underworld star begins by mentioning that she "hates" to talk about the bullying but it has been taking a "toll" on her now.

“ I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person," she stated.

The Serendipity actress denied any kind of cosmetic surgery procedure, “I don't actually do any of those things.”

She pointed out that usually it is women who comment under her post like, “Oh my God PLASTIC, oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore.”

Meanwhile, Kate noted the reason for looking different from her younger self, adding, "I used to pluck the s**t out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore," the actress wrote, adding, "I had a fuller face.”



Moreover, she also mentioned the time when she was going through severe anxiety due to her father passing away when she was just 5.

She ended her caption with a request to stop bullying her, “I'm also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven't done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I'm obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying," she added. "Please stop now.”

For those unversed, Kate’s father Richard Beckinsale, known for his role as Lennie Godber in the BBC sitcom Porridge, passed away in 1979 at the age of 31.