Famous model Angela Jay breathes her last at 71

Angela Jay was the major part of British newspapers in early 1980's

Angela Jay, Former Page 3 star, passed away at the age of 71.

On Sunday, May 5 the model’s husband Ken shared the dismal news with The Sun, who was with Angela at the time of passing away.

Angela, who was the mainstay of the inside pages for The Sun in the 1980s, died in a hospital in Eastbourne, East Sussex, after a short battle with cancer.

Ex-Sun snapper Ken, opened up about Angela’s past life, and told the publication that his wife was “a miner's daughter from the northern pits who dared to dream.” and detailed her as the “perfect girl next door”.

“She realised that she couldn’t stay there and become the wife of a miner.” Ken said about Angela, who was born in Sunderland, “She moved to Manchester and was spotted by a modelling agency.”

“Straight away she was such a natural. So fresh-faced,” he added. “A lot of the models spend two hours getting ready - Angela was just ready to go.

“The first time I saw her she had a pair of jeans and a scruffy t-shirt on and looked just as beautiful as anyone,” said while reflecting on the time when he first met his wife. “That’s when I knew she was the one for me.”

Additionally, Angela served as a brand ambassador for a lingerie brand Gossard and worked with boxer Henry Cooper for his Brut Aftershave ads.