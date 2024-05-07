 

Why did Rihanna miss the 2024 Met Gala?

Rihanna missed this year's Met Gala despite her history of unforgettable appearances at the event

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Rihanna, known for her often groundbreaking Met Gala appearances, had to skip this year's event.

The Grammy-winning artist was notably absent from the 2024 Met Gala due to illness.

According to PEOPLE report, sources confirmed that Rihanna had to cancel as she is sick, recovering from the flu.

In previous years, Rihanna, alongside her partner A$AP Rocky, has been known for making fashionably late entrances at the Gala, often not arriving until around 10 p.m.

Last year, the couple showed up well after the red carpet had officially started, continuing their streak of memorable, late-night entries.

Rihanna's absence was particularly felt this year given her history of memorable Met Gala moments.

Before the event, Rihanna had hinted at a "real simple" look for this year's gala, sparking curiosity about what might have been.

She said, "I'm actually keeping it real simple this year. ... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," adding, "Very simple-ish ... compared to everything I have done."

Rihanna further joked, "I am showing up for dinner."

