Gisele Bündchen prioritizes family unlike attention-hungry Tom Brady: Insider

Gisele Bündchen skipped Met Gala 2024 following Tom Brady ‘disrespectful’ roast

Gisele Bündchen prioritizes family unlike attention-hungry Tom Brady: Insider

Gisele Bündchen snubbed this year’s Met Gala following brutal Tom Brady Netflix special roast which she found very disrespecting.



The Brazilian model skipped the mega fashion event to be with her kids and family as she is not attention-hungry like the former NFL quarterback.

A tipster close to the former couple revealed to In Touch Weekly why Gisele opted not to attend the event, saying, “All Gisele wants is to move on from Tom [Brady] in peace.”

“Going to the Met Gala isn’t something that’s important to her right now,” they added. “Her children and family always come first, not being the center of attention like it has always been for Tom.”

The source revealed the model was less than impressed with the Netflix show, but more than that, she was upset with Tom for agreeing to do it, knowing full well his personal life could be brought up.

“Gisele has told friends she’s struggling and to have her entire life mocked all because Tom wanted the spotlight of a comedy roast was the last straw,” the source said.

They added, “She has a good thing going with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente] and it’s not fair that he’s been dragged into it either.”

After her name came up at the event, Gisele was furious because the jokes targeted towards her alluded that she cheated on Tom when they were still married.

“The jokes hit below the belt and they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny,” the publication shared.