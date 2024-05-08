Brittany Mahomes shares parenting moment amid daughter's recovery

Brittany Mahomes’ first child, Sterling Skye was born on February 20, 2021,

Brittany Mahomes is giving insights into mommy moments while taking care of her 3-year-old daughter.



On Tuesday, May 7, the 28-year-old athlete took to her official Instagram handle to share updates about her daughter, Sterling Skye's health.



She posted a story of her sick daughter alongside a caption that reads, “Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won’t get the heck out of here.”

In the photo, Brittany can be seen wrapping her arms around Sterling who is resting on her mom with closed eyes.

Later, in the follow-up story, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared another snap of the mother-daughter duo swimming in a pool, revealing the smooth recovery of Sterling.

“Who says a dip in the pool can’t fix it,” the mother of two wrote on the photo. “Sis randomly just said she wanted to go swimming so we are feeling better.”

For those unversed, Brittany shares daughter Sterling and 17-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III with her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

