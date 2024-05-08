 

Brittany Mahomes shares parenting moment amid daughter's recovery

Brittany Mahomes’ first child, Sterling Skye was born on February 20, 2021,

By
News Desk

May 08, 2024

Brittany Mahomes shares parenting moment amid daughter's recovery

Brittany Mahomes is giving insights into mommy moments while taking care of her 3-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, May 7, the 28-year-old athlete took to her official Instagram handle to share updates about her daughter, Sterling Skye's health.

She posted a story of her sick daughter alongside a caption that reads, “Day 4 of sickness for my baby boo. Some stomach virus that won’t get the heck out of here.”

In the photo, Brittany can be seen wrapping her arms around Sterling who is resting on her mom with closed eyes.

Later, in the follow-up story, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared another snap of the mother-daughter duo swimming in a pool, revealing the smooth recovery of Sterling.

“Who says a dip in the pool can’t fix it,” the mother of two wrote on the photo. “Sis randomly just said she wanted to go swimming so we are feeling better.”

For those unversed, Brittany shares daughter Sterling and 17-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III with her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

More From Hollywood

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life

Inside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's private farm life
Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance

Spice Girls and Cruz Beckham unite for 'unseen' performance
Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams recalls 'last memory ever' with Taylor Swift
Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer

Kris Jenner breaks terrible news in 'Kardashians' trailer
John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner

John Travolta pays homage to 'Grease' costar Susan Buckner
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie break major news after 20 years
Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case

Shakira makes major move to rid herself of tax evasion case
Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'

Ben Affleck's doctor exposes details behind his 'new face'
Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast

Tom Brady reaches out to Gisele Bündchen after disrespectful Netflix roast
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands first Hollywood win after major loss
Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor

Tom Brady has 'terrific' manners, says THIS veteran actor
Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor Joy makes shock admission about 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'