Chappell Roan secretly filming new music video?

Chappell Roan spotted filming new music video in latest look

Chappell Roan was just seen supposedly filming a music video in New York.

This news has led to speculations that the HOT TO GO! singer might just be working on a new look for her anticipated, unreleased song, The Subway.

Roan debuted two bright and bold looks, one was a grey oversized suit which she wore while she appeared to be dragged by a yellow taxi down a street in the city, with a red wig trailing behind her.

In another scene, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker was spotted in a balcony, wearing a bra and skirt, seemingly made out of hair as her Rapunzel-like ginger locks draped down a New York Stairwell to the streets below.

The filming of the project took place in Manhattan, where fans were able to record videos of Roan lip-syncing to an unidentified track.

However, some fans revealed via social media that The Subway was playing in the background, leading many to believe its music video might just be under works.

The Subway is Chappell Roan’s unreleased track which she performed during The Midwest Princess Tour in 2023.

“Yeah, I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway,’ is one pf the post-chorus lines of the song.

If and when the track is officially released, it would mark the 27-year-old artist’s first single since The Giver, which was launched in March 2025.