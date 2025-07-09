 
Channing Tatum reveals how Heath Ledger's Joker 'got those scars'

Channing Tatum's meme brings back memories of the past

July 09, 2025

Channing Tatum on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a meme featuring  Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker from The Dark Knight.

The meme tapped into people's deep affection for Ledger’s performances as the infamous villain.

The meme shows Ledger as the Joker in one of the most quoted moments from the 2008 film, asking, “You know how I got these scars?” 

This intense and chilling line from the movie has become legendary. 

However, the meme humorously subverts the tone in the second panel by showing a handful of colorful freeze pops, implying that the "scars" came not from trauma, but from childhood attempts to open frozen treats with one's teeth.

Tatum’s decision to post the meme appears to be a lighthearted nod to summer nostalgia and shared childhood experiences, but fans were quick to notice and appreciate the clever combination of Ledger’s dramatic Joker with a playful twist. 

Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker remains one of the most celebrated performances in cinema history. 

Tatum’s post not only delivered a chuckle but also served as a subtle tribute to Ledger’s legacy.

