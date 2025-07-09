Freddie Prinze Jr. admits he had to practice patience to deal with teenage kids

Freddie Prinze Jr. reflects on patience to deal with teenage kids

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s patience is tested when it’s summer.

Freddie and Sarah share a daughter, Charlotte, 15, and a son, Rocky, 12.

Sharing insight into their summers, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star told People, “You get a little unbalanced because a lot of kids’ friends are on vacation, or they go to camp at someplace else, or they're busy with camp locally, so you are more present.”

However, he noted that the kids don’t avoid them as much during the summers, but only because they need them more.

“They're not running away from you as much. Like, ‘Dad, can you take me here? Can you take me there? Can I see this guy? Can I see that girl?’ We try to keep our kids pretty active,” he shared.

“You're definitely more necessary, and you might feel like a chauffeur, and that's a normal feeling for a parent to go through, but you're definitely more necessary in the summer,” he added.

He praised his wife of two decades for her patience in dealing with teenagers.

“I had to learn it more than I was born with it. Sarah was better with it initially,” he noted. “Patience was something I learned and got better at over time, like anything else.”

“Patience, I think, is the ultimate power, and if you don't have it, it's a muscle you have to work out. So, definitely put the time in because it will help you win all the arguments,” he explained.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar tied the knot in 2002.