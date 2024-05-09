JoJo Siwa reminisces over her 'Dance Mom's journey

Jojo Siwa participated in 'Dance Mom' from 2015 to 2016 for two seasons

Jojo Siwa took a stroll back in memory lane and reminisced over her Dance Moms experience.



On Tuesday, May 7, during the episode of Siwa’s podcast JoJo Siwa Now, the 20-year-old dancer and singer reflected on her first journey in the reality show.

During the podcast, she called Dance Mom “detrimental” yet "massive" part of her career.

"Today, we are kind of going back to, not necessarily how it started for me and how I became a public human being, but something that I think really was detrimental to my career and was massive for me, which was Dance Moms," said Siwa.

She then noted about the special reunion, “The Dance Moms reunion, you know, it was a mixed bag of bones for me, for sure.”

She credited Dance Moms as "the biggest blessing of [her] entire life.”

“It is one of the things that I'm most grateful for,” said Siwa, adding, "Of course, there were hard days.”

Furthermore, despite loving her experience, Siwa revealed in the podcast the reason why she left the reality dance show in season 6.

“It was tough, though, because I really enjoyed being a part of it,” said Siwa. “I loved it. I loved my friends. I didn't think my friends would still be friends with me if I wasn't on the show. I didn't know how the world was gonna react. It was very tough because it was so real. It was all that I knew.”

Those unversed, Jojo Siwa participated in Dance Mom with her mom Jessalynn Siwa from 2016 to 2017.

Later she signed various shows and films with Nickelodeon and released children's songs and her own feature film, The J Team, in 2021.