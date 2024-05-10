King Charles leaves ‘cage' after resuming Royal duties

King Charles is seemingly elated to be back on public duty.

His Majesty, who is making outdoor visits amid his cancer treatment, arrived at the Gibraltar Barracks, in Minley, where he spoke about his relief.

The 75-year-old said: "Thank you so much, I do apologise by taking you by surprise, this opportunity appeared and allowed out of my cage and wanted to come and have a look."

Later, Lt Col Robert Grant added: "We only had, if you take into account the Bank Holiday, only seven or eight days to pull it all together but when you get that call is it possible to put a visit for His Majesty there is only one answer."

While meeting crowds in Minley, the King also held a light conversation with one of the engineer’s pregnant wife.

He asked her: "Are you sure you should be here today?” To which the lady replied: "I said I couldn't miss it. It's not every day the King comes to where your husband works."