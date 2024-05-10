 

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman tied the knot in September 2012

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Anne Hathaway just started winning the hearts of her audience once more with her role in the latest film, The Idea of You.

Her career has spanned for over two decades, setting her as one of the most famous fashion icons in the acting industry.

After the now 41-year-old actress’ breakthrough role in 2001's The Princess Diaries, Hathaway is currently occupied with the shooting of yet another film.

The mom of two children, who is working on the sci-fi movie Flowervale Street in Atlanta, a source spilled to PEOPLE magazine that Hathaway "seems great and just very focused on work. She films for a few days straight and then goes home.”

“She and [husband Adam Shulman] are great," another insider close to Hathaway source added.

"They seem to have a very happy marriage. He’s a cool guy and a fun dad. When Anne films, he’s in charge of their sons and does a great job. They enjoy solo date nights and have a big group of friends. Anne often says that she feels very lucky to be married to Adam,” they further noted, speaking of Anne Hathaway’s marriage.

