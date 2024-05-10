 

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'

'Power Book II: Ghost' finale is set to premiere in two parts, first on June 7, followed by second on September 6

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

The trailer of upcoming final season of Power Book II: Ghost was released on Thursday.

Tariq St. Patrick played by Michael Rainey Jr. will be stepping fully into the role of an 'apex predator' in the new season.

The trailer shows Tariq grappling with his legacy and the influence of his late father, Ghost, whom he killed in season 6 of the original Power series.

"My dad tried his hardest to keep me away from this. Now look how I’ve turned out," Tariq says in the trailer.

Caroline Chikezie, who plays Noma, expresses a chilling intent in the trailer, saying, "I want him, and everything he loves, killed."

This sets the stage for a season where Tariq must outmaneuver his enemies to protect himself and those he loves.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4, the finale, is set to premiere in two parts with its first part on June 7, followed by part two on September 6.

