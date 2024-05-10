Hailey Bieber's uncle reacts to niece's pregnancy with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber’s uncle has just shed some light into what its been like to receive the news of their pregnancy.

Hailey Bieber’s ‘proud’ uncle Billy Baldwin has just broken his silence during a candid interview with People magazine.

During that chat he was quoted saying, “I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility.”

Not to mention the uncle also admitted, “I just found out a couple of hours ago.”

Even “My niece and nephew [were asking], ‘Have you talked to Stephen [Baldwin] yet? Been able’ — No, I haven't. I just texted him. But this will be his second [grandchild] and I'm excited.”

Before concluding he also shared some of his personal thoughts about the couple too and said, “I think they're an adorable couple. Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild.”

For those unversed, Hailey, 27 and Justin 30, have often broken down their desires for a child.

They also originally married in a secretive courthouse marriage back in 2018.