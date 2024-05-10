Justin, Hailey Bieber 'over the moon' to start new chapter with baby on the way

Justin Bieber and Hailer Bieber announced first pregnancy almost six years after marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are over the moon as they gear up to embrace parenthood almost six years after tying the knot.



According to Us Weekly, the singer and the beauty mogul decided to “renew their vows” to “restore their faith in God” with their baby on the way.

They said the lovebirds “couldn’t be more excited” to expand their family after having gone through really hard times recently.

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” the source revealed after Justin and Hailey announced their first pregnancy on Instagra.

After having “gone through hard times recently,” Justin and Hailey feel they can see “the light at the end of the tunnel,” the insider added.

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments,” the source continued.

“They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

The couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post which included a heartwarming video of them locking lips during their vow renewal ceremony.

In the video, Hailey is seen wearing a beautiful white lace dress by Saint Laurent, lovingly cradling her visible baby bump