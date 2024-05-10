 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about uncertain future in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have had a very secure life in the UK but they chose a different path and they chose it for money

May 10, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a stark warning about their future in US after royal family snubbed the Duke during his visit to Britain.

The warning has been issued by Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell.

The former royal aide claims Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 to pursue careers in Hollywood, will not be able to maintain their lavish lifestyles going forward.

The OK Magazine quoted Paul as saying: "They [Harry and Meghan] could have had a very secure life here in the U.K. but they chose a different path and they chose it for money."

Archie and Lilibet parents are on their own course at the moment through ‘choppy seas’ because their future in the US is not ‘very secure’, Princess Diana's former butler further said.

Paul Burrell made these remarks after King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family allegedly snubbed Prince Harry on his return to UK for Invictus Games event.

Even, King Charles reportedly refused to meet his younger son.

