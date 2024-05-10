 

David Beckham reveals one thing he would 'never' tell Victoria

David Beckham shares four children with wife, Victoria Beckham

May 10, 2024

David Beckham is reportedly keeping secrets from his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The Inter Miami FC co-owner recently gushed over Spice Girls in his chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Recounting the group’s reunion on the fashion designer’s 50th birthday, the father of four admitted, "I’m their biggest fan.”

Nonetheless, he observed, “I tend to not tell my wife that because I tend to tell her that I fancied her, but she was a Spice Girl!”

“I love that about her. So I was a fan,” the doting husband added.

In the same chat, the former footballer revealed that he did not expect to see the Spice Girls showing up for Victoria’s milestone birthday bash.

“It’s actually been like 12 years since they did the Olympics in the UK, but over 15 years since they were actually on the stage together,” David told the show host.

“So obviously having them all that night — and I didn’t expect them to all get up on stage — but I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the ‘Mama’ video,” he even continued.

Recalling the surprise appearance, he mentioned, "So my son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song and he sang ‘Mama’ and then all of a sudden all the girls got up," after which he moved on to another discussion. 

