Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub

Prince Harry receives support from Princess Diana’s family after his own father refused to meet him, source

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and the rest of her family members have vowed to look after her son, Prince Harry, amid his feud with the Royal family.



Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes supported Harry, the Duke of Sussex, at the Invictus Games celebrations after Charles and William declined invitation to celebrate 10 years of the charity.

According to People Magazine, Harry sent invitations to King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend the event, however, none of them could make it.

Not only that, Harry issued an official statement revealing that he would not even able to see his cancer-stricken dad as the monarch has a packed schedule.

a statement from Harry’s spokesperson read, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.

“The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” it added.

While Harry will have to do a lot of work on “his relationship with Charles, William and Kate still needs work, but he’s lucky that he always has a place within his mother’s family,” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

“His uncle, Earl Spencer, did promise they’d always look after him. At the end of the day, Harry’s still having daddy issues, but his mother’s family supports him with no questions asked,” the source added.