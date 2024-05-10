 

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Justin Bieber’s mom Patti Mallette has clarified her comment that led fans to believe her son is having twins with wife Hailey Bieber.

On Thursday, May 9, the Biebers revealed their pregnancy to fans through Instagram, posting photos of their vow-renewal with Hailey clearly pregnant. Per People, the model is a little over 9 months pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin shared a photo from the same slew of photos shared by the couple, and wrote, "Love you guys, blessed beyond words, praise God, let's get ready to have some fun y'all.”

Commenting on Baldwin’s post, Mallette wrote: “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Fans were misled by the phrase “grand-babies” and thought the couple was expecting twins.

“@pattiemallette is there more than one baby twins,” asked on fan, while another chimed in, "@pattiemallette wait, babies????"

Clarifying her earlier comment, Justin’s mom wrote, “No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

