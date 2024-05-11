David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?

Insiders give insight into the worry of David Beckham over Victoria Beckham’s aim to remain younger

Victoria Beckham reportedly has an obsession with a youthful look, and David Beckham is fretting over the lengths the former is going to achieve it.



“David is concerned that Victoria’s feeling the pressure to keep herself from ageing and ensure she looks a certain way, so he’s been gently trying to dissuade her from going too far and ruining her natural looks,” well-placed sources reveal.

“He understands that hitting 50 was a big milestone which sparked a lot of fears and insecurities, so he’s been making an extra effort to boost her confidence – constantly telling her how gorgeous she is and how sexy she looks, and insisting that he still finds her just as attractive as he did when they first met,” the insiders told Closer.

The matter came to a head before the Spice Girl alum 50th birthday where she has reportedly spent a handsome amount on beauty products to maintain her youthful look.

Amid this, it was reported the 50-year-old has opted for a few cosmetic surgery options—including Botox.

David, meanwhile, is concerned that his better half is pushing herself too much in fighting against ageing.

“David doesn’t want her to look back in a few years’ time and regret being so obsessed with reversing the ageing process, only to realise that she went too far,” the tipster tattled.

“He knows how sensitive Victoria can be when he mentions it – she’s told him he doesn’t know what it’s like to be a woman whose looks are constantly scrutinised."

"While he wants to be as supportive and understanding as possible, he’s aware that he’s one of the only people in the world who can be honest with Vic,” the bird chirped.

Victoria, however, is mindful of avoiding the extremes in the chase for the perfect look, according to confidantes.

They confided, “Vic insists she won’t go too far and will continue with small tweaks to keep looking youthful, while still embracing the ageing process.”

Noting, “She told David how lucky she feels to have a husband who she knows adores her no matter what."

"He makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, so she’s going to try to heed his advice. Vic’s vowed that she won’t get carried away.”