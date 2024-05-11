Taylor Swift subtle nods to Matty Healy during Eras Tour

May 11, 2024
Taylor Swift Eras Tour performances sparked speculation among fans who believe her song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived references her past relationship with Matty Healy.
The song, part of her album The Tortured Poets Department was performed for the first time in Paris.
Below are hints that fans speculated were about Swift's ex, Matty Healy, during her Eras Tour performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived:
The speculation about the song's subject began soon after its release, with fans initially suspecting it was about another of Swift's exes, Joe Alwyn.
However, the recent performance has shifted the focus towards Healy, whom the So Long, London crooner briefly dated in 2023.l,