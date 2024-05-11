Taylor Swift subtle nods to Matty Healy during Eras Tour

All the hints about Matty Healy in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance

Taylor Swift subtle nods to Matty Healy during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Eras Tour performances sparked speculation among fans who believe her song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived references her past relationship with Matty Healy.

The song, part of her album The Tortured Poets Department was performed for the first time in Paris.

Below are hints that fans speculated were about Swift's ex, Matty Healy, during her Eras Tour performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived:

Fans noted the Lover hitmaker's marching during the performance, reminiscent of Matty Healy’s stage actions with The 1975.

hitmaker's marching during the performance, reminiscent of Matty Healy’s stage actions with The Blank Space hitmaker included a saluting gesture, seen as a direct nod to Healy's performance style.

hitmaker included a saluting gesture, seen as a direct nod to Healy's performance style. Similarities in lighting and colors to The 1975's concerts suggested a subtle connection to Healy.

Lyrics depicting disappointment with an ex led to speculations about Healy, given their brief, intense relationship history.

The speculation about the song's subject began soon after its release, with fans initially suspecting it was about another of Swift's exes, Joe Alwyn.

However, the recent performance has shifted the focus towards Healy, whom the So Long, London crooner briefly dated in 2023.l,