 

Taylor Swift subtle nods to Matty Healy during Eras Tour

All the hints about Matty Healy in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift subtle nods to Matty Healy during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Eras Tour performances sparked speculation among fans who believe her song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived references her past relationship with Matty Healy.

The song, part of her album The Tortured Poets Department was performed for the first time in Paris.

Below are hints that fans speculated were about Swift's ex, Matty Healy, during her Eras Tour performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived:

  • Fans noted the Lover hitmaker's marching during the performance, reminiscent of Matty Healy’s stage actions with The 1975.
  • The Blank Space hitmaker included a saluting gesture, seen as a direct nod to Healy's performance style.
  • Similarities in lighting and colors to The 1975's concerts suggested a subtle connection to Healy.
  • Lyrics depicting disappointment with an ex led to speculations about Healy, given their brief, intense relationship history.

The speculation about the song's subject began soon after its release, with fans initially suspecting it was about another of Swift's exes, Joe Alwyn. 

However, the recent performance has shifted the focus towards Healy, whom the So Long, London crooner briefly dated in 2023.l,

More From Showbiz

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart
John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans video

John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans
Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past
Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner

Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner
Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos
'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out
Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season video

Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season
Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival
Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles

Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles
Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate
Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?

Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?
Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle