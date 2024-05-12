Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears

Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears

Kelly Osbourne chose not to undergo plastic surgery despite her open support for it.

Osbourne revealed that while she appreciate the benefits of plastic surgery for others, she herself fears about the recovery process.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Shut Up singer reflected her own experiences watching her mother, Sharon Osbourne recover from various procedures which have frighten her, stating, "I watched my mom go through every recovery from everything she's ever had done, and it looks awful."

She said, "I am a huge fan of plastic surgery, What it does for people is amazing. It can change people's lives and give them the confidence they've been lacking, and make people feel beautiful in the way they want to feel beautiful."

"I've always been in the camp of, if you think it's broken, fix it. You don't have to be stuck with a nose you hate for the rest of your life. So yes, I'm a huge fan, but I've never done anything but Botox. I'm too scared," Osbourne added.

Despite her fears, Osbourne shared non-surgical interventions to maintain her appearance.

Kelly Osbourne has admitted to using Botox but prefers less invasive treatments like EmFace and EmSculpt.