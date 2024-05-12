 

Chris Pine recalls 'trauma' of not landing role in 'The O.C.'

Chris Pine's new interview comes said ahead of his directorial debut 'Poolman'

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Chris Pine recently talked about why he couldn’t land the role of Ryan Atwood.

On the show Welcome to The O.C.: An Oral History’s 20th anniversary, casting director Patrick Rush revealed that the Star Trek star did not get the lead part because of his skin problems

Moreover, during Chris’ recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked him if bringing up how he lost the role due to his acne comes with PTSD or a sour point to him.

“No — I mean, it’s a part of my life. Look, do I wish…? The man didn’t have to talk about it. I mean, it’s his prerogative,” Chris said ahead of his directorial debut Poolman.

He added, “I had awful skin as a teenager, and then after college, my skin started breaking out again. I was going out for The O.C., which is a teenage melodrama. I can understand that they wanted to have pretty people doing pretty things, and bad acne is not a key [to that].”

Chris also called it the “most traumatic point of my life.”

“I don’t want to say, ‘I’m grateful for not having landed [the part].’ I’m alright, but it is a little PTSD. It’s no fun having bad skin. … It was one of the most traumatic points of my life, but it is my story, man,” he concluded.

