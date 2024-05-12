Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart

Tupac is arguably the greatest rapper ever, and Eminem is his biggest fan. So, the latter, some years ago, wrote a touching letter to his mother to express his admiration for him.



It starts with the Slimy Shady apologizing for the Hit Em Up drawing. “Dear Afeni, sorry if it looks a little sloppy. I could’ve done a little better if I had the right pencils. Instead I had to draw it in pen. Plus, I just kind of thought of the idea a little too late. But I’ve been drawing since I was 10, and I thought you might like it.”

The letter continued as the Lose Yourself rapper thanked Afeni for “always being so kind” to him. You are a true Queen, and I mean that in every sense of the word. I will never forget the opportunities that you have given me. You will always be in my heart, my thoughts and my prayers.”

Coming to Tupac’s influence on him, Eminem wrote, “As I have said before, you have no idea how much your son and his music has inspired, not only the ‘Hip Hop’ world, but, speaking for myself, has inspired my whole career. He was, and still is, the true definition of a ’Soldier.’

"When I was feeling at my worst; (before fame, before Dre) I knew I could put that ‘Tupac’ tape on, and suddenly, things weren’t so bad. He gave me the courage to stand up and say ‘**** the world!’ This is who I am! And if you don’t like it, go **** yourself!’”

He concluded, “Thank you for giving us his spirit and yours! God Bless you! Love, Marshall.”

Noteworthy, the letter, along with the drawing of Pac, is put on a display in Stone Mountain, Ga., at the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts.