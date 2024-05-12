 

Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach

Cindy Crawford is a mom to a son, 24, and a daughter, 22

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Cindy candidly revealed that she prefers open communication with her son and daughter.

In a recent appearance on Kerry Corrigan's Wonders podcast, alongside fellow guest, Christy Turlington, the 54-year-old model talked about raising her kids.

The podcast’s latest episode as per its description was part of its special, five-part series about moms in honor of Every Mother Counts.

During the stream, the supermodel revealed that she prefers ‘giving real’ opinions to her children over ‘unsolicited advice’ and believes in honest communication.

“They know if they ask me, they're going to get my real opinion,” she told Corrigan and Turlington.

Crawford further added, “But if they don't ask me...I really try hard, and I'm probably about 70 percent good at this...I try not to offer unsolicited advice.”

Moreover, she learned this life lesson from her mother, who once told her, “Don't give advice unless [it's] asked for.”

For those unversed, Crawford shares a 24-year-old son, Presley, and a 22-year-old daughter, Kaia with her husband Rande Gerber, who tied the knot in 1998.

