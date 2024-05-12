 

Helen Flanagan opens up about 'devastating' mental health after breakup

Helen Flanagan separated from her boyfriend Scott Sinclair in 2022 after spending 13 years together

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Helen Flanagan opened up about painful details of her crippling psychotic breakdown earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Mirror, the 33-year-old model talked about her struggles after she ended her 13 years of relationship with Scott Sinclair.

She told the publication, “I don't see it as a break-up, I see it as a divorce. We were together 13 years. But instead of processing it all, I threw myself into work and shut off my emotions.”

“I just went into survival mode. Then it all came to the surface earlier this year and I was mentally and physically breaking down,” Helen said, adding, “It was really sad and very scary. I was seeing things and I felt like I was in danger all the time.”

Moreover, the Coronation star took to her official Instagram account in March revealing that she was fighting a secret battle with her mental health in the months of January and February following her split from her ex Scott.

Additionally, she drew back from her role as Miss Scarlett in the theatre tour of Cluedo 2 to put her health and family first.

It is pertinent to mention that Helen and Scott share 3 children, eight-year-old Matilda, five-year-old Delilah, and two-year-old Charlie whom they are co-parenting.

