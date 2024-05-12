 

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award

Jennifer Hudson was honoured with the award for her contributions through media

Jennifer Hudson was just honoured by the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards that was held on May 11, 2024, in New York City.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 42-year-old actress and producer received the GLAAD’s Excellence in Media Award which celebrated the fair and inclusive LGBTQ+ media representation.

Marren Morris, Julianne Moore, and Tyra Banks are among others who have received the award in the past for promoting acceptance and alliance with the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2007, Hudson herself presented the Excellence in Media Award to the iconic singer and actress, Patti LaBelle.

"You're beautiful. You're amazing. Do you all know how beautiful you are? Do you know your stories deserve to be told?" Hudson said as she kicked off her acceptance speech.

She continued, "You guys make me feel safe, loved my whole life. Welcome. And so therefore it is my mission to do the same. It's about using your voice," adding, "I remember actually presenting Ms. Patty LaBelle this very same award, I think it was 17 years ago."

Jennifer Hudson spoke of "having inspirations like herself and also the late great Ms. Aretha Franklin," explaining how personalities like them have “always been advocates for telling me to use your voice.”

