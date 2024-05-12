 

Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'

Britney Spears twisted her ankle last week when she got into alleged fight with boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Britney Spears reveals how she wants 'broken foot' to 'heal itself'

Britney Spears just revealed the pain she is in ever since she twisted her right ankle in the previous week this month.

The Toxic hit-maker took to her official Instagram account to upload a video to express how she has been managing her injury.

“Walking on a broken foot … if i go fast it goes numb !!!” she captioned the video the songstress uploaded on Friday where she could be seen grabbing herself in the mirror.

The Princess of pop also stated how she has had surgery on her left leg three times, “twice for my knee and once for my foot.”

Spears continued, “They always said it can heal on its own but there's a huge chance it can snap and break again!!!”

“Well I always did the surgeries and it was more painful afterwards so I’m being stubborn this time .. I’m gonna see if my body knows how to heal itself!!!” she added.

Britney Spears sparked widespread concern after she shared a video of her “swollen” foot last week when paramedics arrived as an emergency at the ritzy Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

More From Hollywood

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award

Jennifer Hudson bags GLAAD Excellence in Media Award
Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Mickey Guyton recalls unreal gratitude from Beyonce

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash

Kim Kardashian gives fans peek into Psalm's birthday bash
Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach

Cindy Crawford reveals her major parenting approach
Rebecca Judd celebrates Mother's day in special way

Rebecca Judd celebrates Mother's day in special way
Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession

Hugh Jackman's ex Deborra-Lee Furness drops big confession
Sydney Sweeney ready to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney ready to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino?
Chris Pine recalls 'trauma' of not landing role in 'The O.C.'

Chris Pine recalls 'trauma' of not landing role in 'The O.C.'

Lance Barber reveals THIS 'Young Sheldon' scene set his character's tone

Lance Barber reveals THIS 'Young Sheldon' scene set his character's tone
Cara Delevingne's $7m mansion turns into ruins

Cara Delevingne's $7m mansion turns into ruins
Jennifer Lopez hits back at tour cancellation rumours

Jennifer Lopez hits back at tour cancellation rumours
'IF' director discusses casting Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

'IF' director discusses casting Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds