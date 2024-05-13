Jim Parsons makes emotional return to 'Young Sheldon'

Jim Parsons describes 'Young Sheldon' finale as a 'gift'

Jim Parsons revisited his iconic The Big Bang Theory role in the finale of the spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Parson, celebrated for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, also serves as an executive producer and narrator for the show.

During an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, the 51-year-old actor expressed that returning to the character was a "gift" and a "special" experience.

He said, "I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don't really want to go revisit the character, But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character."

"It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat," added.

Young Sheldon has followed the early years of Sheldon Cooper, with 15-year-old Iain Armitage playing the younger version of the character.

Reflecting on Armitage's future, Parsons said, "He's so smart. He doesn't need any [advice]. He's got good guidance. He could do anything."