 

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper steal the spotlight at Taylor Swift concert

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoy date night at Taylor Swift concert in Paris

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid turned heads during Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Paris.

Cooper and Hadid were spotted enjoying the show from a private box, joined by Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In the videos shared online by fans, the duo can be seen standing and cheering enthusiastically for the Lover hitmaker.

Both opted for a casual look, with Hadid wearing a black top and jeans, while Cooper chose a white button-down shirt paired with matching pants.

This appearance is part of a series of public outings where Hadid has shown support for Swift during her Eras Tour.

Their friendship, dating back to 2014, has been well-documented, with the pair being seen together at various events and vacations over the years.

Taylor Swift's Paris concert is part of her latest tour, which features new songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, who have officially not confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions.

Previously, the duo was seen holding hands after a performance of Sweeney Todd in New York City.

