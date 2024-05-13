 

Nicole Kidman hopes Tom Cruise would encourage their kids to see her more

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted two kids, daughter Isabella, and son Connor

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Nicole Kidman hardly gets to see her kids, Isabella and Connor, since her divorce from Tom Cruise due to their alleged link with Scientology.

The Big Little Lies star and the Mission: Impossible actor adopted both kids while they were married. However, after their divorce, the kids chose to live with Cruise over Kidman.

According to Heat Magazine, Kidman has little to no contact with either Isabella or Connor since her separation from Cruise. “There’s still love and respect between Nicole and the kids, but she rarely sees them,” the insider said.

“The big issue is they’re both still attached to Scientology, while Nicole left the church. Their loyalty is to their dad, who raised them after Nicole filed for divorce,” the insider said.

They added, “She would have loved to share custody, but she wasn’t able to make it happen. Now, she really has no choice but to accept the way things are, even though it’s painful for her.”

During an interview with British morning show, GMTV, back in 2007, Kidman revealed her kids do not call her “mom” or “mommy” – something she despises.

"My kids don't call me mommy, they don't even call me mom. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it," she said.

In another interview with 2019, the Hollywood star got candid about her kids’ association with Scientology while speaking with The Sun.

She said, "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.”

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,” Kidman added.

While she parted ways with Cruise long ago, the insider said she hopes he would play some role to reconnect her with her kids.

“She worries that they’ve drifted to a point where she’ll be lucky if she’ll ever get to see them. It would help if Tom were to encourage it, but that’s not likely,” they said.

