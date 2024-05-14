Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album

Gracie Abrams collaborates with Taylor Swift on new album 'The Secret of Us'

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album

Taylor Swift is set to feature on Gracie Abrams' upcoming album The Secret of Us.

On Instagram, Abrams announced the album including a special track titled us. marking Swift's rare appearance as featured artist.

The collaboration between the two artists, who have previously toured together, has heightened the excitement surrounding the release.

Abrams revealed the tracklist for her new album on May 15, 2024, which features a mix of deeply personal and evocative songs.

The full tracklist for The Secret of Us includes:

Felt Good About You Blowing Smoke I Love You, I’m Sorry Let It Happen us. (featuring Taylor Swift) Tough Love I Knew It, I Know You Normal Thing Good Luck Charlie Free Now Close to You

Abrams, who opened for the So Long, London hitmaker on the 2023 Eras Tour, has expressed her admiration for Swift, describing her as a one-of-a-kind artist and friend.

Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us is set to release on June 21, 2024, with us. anticipated to be a standout track, especially among fans of both artists.