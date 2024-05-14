Kyle Richards' coffee run takes an unexpected turn

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been a household name in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards, known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had an unexpected encounter on Monday with a rat while parked in her car.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Kyle can be heard in a state of panic as she discovers the unwelcome guest perched on her side-view mirror. 'Oh my God,' she screams multiple times.



"I need some to help me here," she pleads, her distress seemingly palpable. Despite her attempts to attract attention from passersby, including banging on her windshield, her calls for help went unanswered.



In her Instagram caption, Kyle detailed the experience, explaining that she initially hesitated to reverse her car due to fears of 'worsening' the situation. She also recalled her hilarious reaction to the situation and confessed her reluctance to moving her legs for fear of potential rodent entry points.

While the furry visitor sent Kyle into a frenzy, her daughter Sophia Umansky replied with a string of laughing and crying laughing emojis.



In the past, Kyle has also talked openly about her anxiety. “I don’t think people have grasped the magnitude,” she was quoted on Review Journal in October 2022.

“The key is to talk about anxiety. That’s what makes me feel better. It’s part of my therapy,” she said at the time.