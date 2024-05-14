 

Cher's lavish wedding plans with Alexander 'AE' Edwards leave sons worried

Cher reportedly has big plans for her wedding to Alexander 'AE' Edwards

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Cher reportedly has big plans for her wedding to Alexander 'AE' Edwards 

Cher is determined when it comes to marrying her much younger sweetheart Alexander "AE" Edwards, but her children aren’t happy about it.

Cher is reportedly excited to have a grand wedding with her beau, which her sons Chaz Bono, 55, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47, reportedly disagree with.

"Cher is aware how her kids feel about her romance — and they've had some blowout arguments over it, but this is her life and she wants to get married," a tipster snitched to the National Enquirer.

"Her kids haven't accepted it — they think AE's bad news and that he's just looking to take their gullible mom to the cleaners. If she does go through with this silly thing, they hope she has an iron clad prenup."

"She figures this will be her last wedding and she's earned every right to have one fit for royalty," the source noted.

Detailing Cher’s plans for the wedding, the tipster said: "She loves to spend summers in Europe and the thought of getting married in an old castle really appeals to her, like a scene out of Love Actually. She wants a ceremony that lasts several days with live music and an unforgettable party.”

They added: "Cher is madly in love and willing to spend tens of millions to celebrate it. She's got the money, so why not? And she wants to do this soon, while AE is still crazy about her."

The tipster said that Cher, who’s been with AE for over a year, won’t invite her sons to the wedding if they don’t promise to be respectful toward her partner.

“Either they accept it or they don't come, because Cher won't tolerate any negativity from her kids or anyone else. After being on her own for so long, she's excited about life again," they said. 

More From Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies

Chris Hemsworth bashes Marvel stars who complain about their movies
Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision

Prince Harry's working royal status relies on one major Meghan Markle decision
Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee

Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee
Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer

Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer
Kate Middleton receives special gift amid 'embarrassment' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton receives special gift amid 'embarrassment' for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Hemsworth causes stir at Met Gala by defying the protocol

Chris Hemsworth causes stir at Met Gala by defying the protocol
‘Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd opens up on ‘hardest' part of making the show

‘Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd opens up on ‘hardest' part of making the show
Prince Harry receives support as King Charles deprives him of major role video

Prince Harry receives support as King Charles deprives him of major role
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to reality with ‘humiliating blow'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to reality with ‘humiliating blow'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break
Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title video

Prince William reveals his true feelings over new title