Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts to share the big screen next summer

Andrew Garfield has landed a new film opposite Julia Roberts.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man star will be starring alongside the Oscar-winning actress in a new thriller film from Luca Guadagnino.

Based on the theme of academia, After the Hunt is a feature film which falls under the production of Amazon MGM Studios.

The Challengers creator is set to direct from a script by Nora Garrett, with the film aiming to start shooting this summer and will be ready for release next year

From Imagine Entertainment, the film After the Hunt centres on a college professor who is compelled to face her own troubled past after receiving a serious accusation from a famous student.

Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine presented the script to the production firm and collaborated with CAA to secure the casting of Roberts and Andrew, according to Deadline.

Along with Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer from Imagine, Guadagnino is also the producer of the film.

Besides this, Andrew, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, is also working in A24 and Studio Canal’s romantic film We Live in Time opposite Florence Pugh.