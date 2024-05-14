Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez's statement comes ahead of her new action movie 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez preps for her acting roles without Ben Affleck’s help.

According to OK! magazine, the pop star recently sat down for an interview ahead of her upcoming action flick Atlas alongside Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

Admitting that her rehearsal schedules can be "brutal,” JLo shared, “Eight, nine, 10-hour days every day dancing, singing, ideating, saying, 'That sucks. Start again. Let's try that number.’ It's just a building of a whole show, you know, and that's a big undertaking. Which I'm about to really delve into."

When asked if she gets any notes from the Batman actor, the On The Floor crooner laughed and added, "No, no, no. I work on my own."

Her comment comes after a source recently spilled that the couple have been spending their "first long stretch" apart and "dealing with it in different ways."

"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored. But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody,” the insider shared at the time.