 

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez's statement comes ahead of her new action movie 'Atlas'

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez preps for her acting roles without Ben Affleck’s help.

According to OK! magazine, the pop star recently sat down for an interview ahead of her upcoming action flick Atlas alongside Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

Admitting that her rehearsal schedules can be "brutal,” JLo shared, “Eight, nine, 10-hour days every day dancing, singing, ideating, saying, 'That sucks. Start again. Let's try that number.’ It's just a building of a whole show, you know, and that's a big undertaking. Which I'm about to really delve into."

When asked if she gets any notes from the Batman actor, the On The Floor crooner laughed and added, "No, no, no. I work on my own."

Her comment comes after a source recently spilled that the couple have been spending their "first long stretch" apart and "dealing with it in different ways."

"She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored. But she’s not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody,” the insider shared at the time.

More From Hollywood

Christina Applegate details raw experience with eating disorder

Christina Applegate details raw experience with eating disorder
Edward James Olmos answers retirement concern after battling throat cancer

Edward James Olmos answers retirement concern after battling throat cancer

Kyle Richards' coffee run takes an unexpected turn

Kyle Richards' coffee run takes an unexpected turn
Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album
Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films

Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films
Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special
Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree
Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute

Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute
'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71

'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71
Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'

Jerry Seinfeld delivers overdue apology over 'Bee Movie'
Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune

Jennifer Garner demands prenup from beau John Miller to save fortune