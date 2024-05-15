 

Cannes 2024 opens up with AI-themed 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

Quentin Dupieux returns to Cannes with 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Cannes 2024 opens up with AI-themed 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

The 77th Cannes Film Festival opened up with a buzz as The Second Act received wonderful response.

According to Variety report, Quentin Dupieux's latest comedy, premiered to a robotic 3.5-minute standing ovation.

The film starring French actress Léa Seydoux, alongside Louis Garrel, Vincent Lindon, and Raphaël Quenard, explores the unique concept of a movie directed by artificial intelligence.

The Second Act delves into the lives of four actors who find themselves in the midst of shooting a romantic comedy they deem pointless.

The plot thickens as Seydoux’s character, Florence, seeks a deeper connection with David, played by Garrel, only to find his interests have waned, leading to awkward and comedic situations.

However, the film also received mixed reviews despite its innovative theme and star-studded cast.

Critics pointed out that while the movie had its moments, many scenes were overly prolonged, diminishing their impact.

Dupieux, known for his unique filmmaking style, has a history at Cannes, having opened the Directors' Fortnight with Deerskin in 2019.

More From Hollywood

Martin Short on Meryl Streep random role in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short on Meryl Streep random role in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Christina Applegate details raw experience with eating disorder

Christina Applegate details raw experience with eating disorder
Edward James Olmos answers retirement concern after battling throat cancer

Edward James Olmos answers retirement concern after battling throat cancer

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck out of acting rehearsals
Kyle Richards' coffee run takes an unexpected turn

Kyle Richards' coffee run takes an unexpected turn
Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album

Taylor Swift joins Gracie Abrams for duet on 'The Secret of Us' album
Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films

Chris Hemsworth claps back at Scorsese, Coppola's criticism of Marvel films
Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres to make comeback in comedy with Netflix special
Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Anya Taylor-Joy brands her Furiosa character as 'inspirational'

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree

Toby Keith receives posthumous honorary degree
Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute

Sophia Bush mentions Ashlyn Harris in Mother's Day tribute
'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71

'America's funniest man' James Gregory breathes his last at 71