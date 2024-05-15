Cannes 2024 opens up with AI-themed 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

Quentin Dupieux returns to Cannes with 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

Cannes 2024 opens up with AI-themed 'The Second Act' starring Léa Seydoux

The 77th Cannes Film Festival opened up with a buzz as The Second Act received wonderful response.

According to Variety report, Quentin Dupieux's latest comedy, premiered to a robotic 3.5-minute standing ovation.

The film starring French actress Léa Seydoux, alongside Louis Garrel, Vincent Lindon, and Raphaël Quenard, explores the unique concept of a movie directed by artificial intelligence.

The Second Act delves into the lives of four actors who find themselves in the midst of shooting a romantic comedy they deem pointless.

The plot thickens as Seydoux’s character, Florence, seeks a deeper connection with David, played by Garrel, only to find his interests have waned, leading to awkward and comedic situations.

However, the film also received mixed reviews despite its innovative theme and star-studded cast.

Critics pointed out that while the movie had its moments, many scenes were overly prolonged, diminishing their impact.

Dupieux, known for his unique filmmaking style, has a history at Cannes, having opened the Directors' Fortnight with Deerskin in 2019.